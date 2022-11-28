Get a daily dose of Utah Independent news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: As support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in its ...
BUFFALO, New York: Just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week, western New York state was hit by a snowstorm, ...
NEW YORK CITY: Granting Palestine full state membership status at the UN would be a "practical" step that could preserve ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising.At the latest count on Tuesday, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: After thousands of employees quit, Foxconn's flagship Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China anticipates a reduction in November shipments, ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Widespread protests sweeping through a number of cities in China sent jitters through Asian stock markets ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. is banning the importation of all communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, citing ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Just-released sales results show U.S. consumers spent a record $9.12 billion in online purchases during ...
WARREN, Ohio: Next month, workers at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing plant in Ohio will decide whether to ...
AUSTIN, Texas: Elon Musk has announced that Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta software is now available in North America. The electric ...