Mon, 13 Mar 2023

Canada ends imports of aluminum, steel from Russia

OTTAWA, Canada: In a bid to deny Moscow the ability to fund the war against Ukraine, Canada has banned the ...

US judge rejects Biden's 'catch and release' border policy

PENSACOLA, Florida: Agreeing with the state's Republican attorney-general, a federal judge in Florida has ruled that the White House policy ...

S. Korean leader to travel to Japan for meeting on regional issues

SEOUL, South Korea: At Tokyo's invitation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife will visit Japan on March ...

US announces end to Covid travel restrictions on Chinese

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that it would end mandatory COVID-19 ...

Oklahoma voters defeat referendum to legalize use of marijuana

According to state election returns, an Oklahoma referendum on legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults and establishing an excise tax ...

TikTok "screams" dangers to US security, says FBI director

WASHINGTON D.C.: During a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Chinese government could ...

Claiming patent infringements, US bans imports of Peloton, iFit

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a judge decided that they infringed upon Dish Network patents, the US International Trade Commission has banned ...

US businesses layoff 180,000 in Jan-Feb, highest since 2009

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report released this week by employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, lay-offs by US companies ...

In first, US court sentences drug exec to jail for selling opioids

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the first criminal opioid trafficking case against a drug wholesaler and its executives, Laurence ...

In move to leave Russia, Hyundai selling plant to Kazakh company

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean media has reported that Hyundai Motor is in talks with a Kazakh company for the ...

Tesla hopes to introduce $25,000 electric car

AUSTIN, Texas: Similar to a promise he made in 2020, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said this week that the ...

Silicon Valley Bank collapses, FDIC swoops

WASHINGTON, DC - Global financial markets were stunned on Friday by the collapse of a large Californian-based bank, the second-biggest ...

Movie Review

War and Peace (Vojna i mir)